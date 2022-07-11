Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CX Institutional raised its position in Visa by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 108,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
