Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.31. The firm has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

