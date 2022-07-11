Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

