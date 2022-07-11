Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 89,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 71,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

