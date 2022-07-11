Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.