Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 5,540 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

