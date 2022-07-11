Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.