Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

