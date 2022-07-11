Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
