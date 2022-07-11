Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.