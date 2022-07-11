Western Financial Corporation Buys 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,540.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

