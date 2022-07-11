Western Financial Corporation Buys 513 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 202,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

