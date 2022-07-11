WFA of San Diego LLC Has $464,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.