WFA of San Diego LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 149,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

