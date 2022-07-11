White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,540.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

