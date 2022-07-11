Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 425 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,002.1% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

