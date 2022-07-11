Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 80,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 149,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

