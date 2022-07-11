Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.