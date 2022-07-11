WP Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

