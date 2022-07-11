WP Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

