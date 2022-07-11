WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 116,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 258,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 150,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.