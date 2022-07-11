Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.60 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

