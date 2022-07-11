Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 340.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

