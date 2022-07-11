Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $299.52 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.