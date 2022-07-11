Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 63 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $187.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

