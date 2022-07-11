Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 1,047,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,862,000 after buying an additional 584,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

