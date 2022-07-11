Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $69.93 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

