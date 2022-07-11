Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,872 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $14,713,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

