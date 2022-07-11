Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mattel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.76 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

