105,455 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.