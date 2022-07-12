108,702 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

