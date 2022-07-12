12,000 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 167,210 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.