1,266 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.