15,479 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.