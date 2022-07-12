217,355 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.57% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $931.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

