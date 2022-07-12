2,300 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $16,025,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

