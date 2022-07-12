26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Down 0.2%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 1,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

