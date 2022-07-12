3,535 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

TREX opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

