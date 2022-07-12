4,321 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

AGCO stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

