4,381 Shares in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

