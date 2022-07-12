5,232 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

