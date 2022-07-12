6,800 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last three months.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

