74,000 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $406.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

