A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Buys 28 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($175.83).

LON BAG opened at GBX 550 ($6.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 524.93. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £616.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.85) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.08) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.75 ($7.22).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

