abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 190.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.24).

ABDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.50) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.78) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.00. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

