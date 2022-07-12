Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $5.28. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 677,368 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

