Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

