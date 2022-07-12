ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 619,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock worth $189,750 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.73.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

