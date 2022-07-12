Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.73. 143,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 226,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.23 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,788,145 shares in the company, valued at $35,074,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

