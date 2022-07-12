Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Shares Down 7.7%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,061,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,863,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

