Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

